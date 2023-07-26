Firefighters in Swan Valley respond to camper after oxygen hose catches fire - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday after a resident said his oxygen hose caught fire.

The call came in after 10:35 a.m. on the 3200 block of Swan Valley Highway.

According to Swan Valley Fire District Chief Travis Crystal, crews were met by the owner of a camper who said he was in his bed when his oxygen hose caught fire.

He was able to evacuate safely, grab an extinguisher and slow the fire from spreading.

Crews were able to get the smoldering pillow and mattress outside and extinguished the fire before any further damage, Crystal added.

“No cause has been determined but Swan Valley Fire would like to remind everyone to keep open flames away from furniture and oxygen devices, especially in tight quarters,” Crystal told EastIdahoNews.com.

There were no reported injuries and the camper is still livable.