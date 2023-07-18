Fort Hall firefighters aren't sure what caused brush fire - East Idaho News

FORT HALL – Firefighters in Fort Hall are battling a brush fire Monday night.

The blaze started at 11:30 a.m. off Ross Fork Creek Road in the Ross Fork District of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes.

There were reports of smoke initially and a small grass fire that was burning fence posts in the area. It’s not clear what caused it, but it’s since spread to heavier brush and willows due to wind, officials report.

Though its location near a creek with a lots of vegetation around it makes access limited, Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King says no one’s been injured and it’s not threatening any homes in the area.

“The fire has remained small at this time due to the quick response from the Fort Hall Fire Department, North Bannock County Fire, Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire and the Bureau of Land Management,” King says in a news release.