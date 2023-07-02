Fourth of July plans? Be sure to include a sober ride home - East Idaho News

BOISE — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and law enforcement agencies across the state are encouraging everyone to include a sober ride home in their holiday plans.

ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) has partnered with Idaho law enforcement agencies in order to stop impaired drivers around the Fourth of July, according to a news release from ITD. To that end, more police will be on patrol from June 30 through July 9.

“When you are making your holiday plans, they should include a sober ride home whether that’s a cab, rideshare, designated driver or celebrating in a place where you don’t need to drive,” said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton in the news release. “Always have a plan before you start drinking. If you wait until after you may be too impaired to make the safe choice.”

Authorities want to remind drivers that Idaho is in the middle of what is termed the “100 Deadliest Days.”

“This is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes,” the release stated. Authorities estimate that in the last 31 days, at least 19 people have been killed in crashes on Idaho roads.

In the summertime, people are off from school or work, enjoying vacations, engaging in recreational activities and celebrating. Unfortunately, according to officials, these social factors result in an increase in unsafe driving practices.

For the Fourth of July and the rest of the summer, ITD recommends drivers follow these safe driving tips: