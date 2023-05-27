Law enforcement reminding drivers to stay safe as Idaho's 100 deadliest traffic days get underway - East Idaho News

BOISE — This weekend marks the beginning of a dangerous time for Idaho drivers – the 100 Deadliest Days. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes.

Seventy-five people have already died in traffic accidents on Idaho roads this year, according to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety. Idaho is on track to meet the fatality numbers for 2021 which was the worst year since 2005. Last year, there were 72 crashes that killed 80 people during the 100 Deadliest Days. The year-to-date total from the same time last year was 52 fatalities.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Trauma Surgeon Dr. Michael Lemon says the large number to tourists at this time of year is one reason why Idaho roads are so dangerous.

“Yellowstone (National Park) draws 4 to 5 million people per year,” Lemon told reporters recently. “And so (Idaho Falls’) population rapidly goes up. School lets out, people pull out their motorcycles and ATVs and everything else that we Idahoans like to do to recreate. Unfortunately, everybody is not so safe in doing that.”

As a Level II trauma center, EIRMC takes patients from as far away as Montana and Wyoming, so it’s no surprise this is the hospital’s busiest time of the year. Many accident victims will go from Idaho roads to Lemon’s trauma bay at EIRMC.

Social factors play a part, too, the Office of Highway Safety reports.

“Higher instances of distracted driving, aggressive driving and impaired driving (make) the roads more dangerous for everyone, even safe drivers who are doing everything right,” the OHS said in a news release.

Lemon is encouraging drivers to buckle up and motorcyclists to wear a helmet to help reduce the number of deadly crashes.

“We want everyone to have an amazing summer making great memories with their family and friends,” OHS Program Manager Josephine Middleton said in a news release. “We are asking everyone to put down the distractions, drive the speed limit, wear a seatbelt and plan a sober ride home if you are drinking, so we can all make it home safely.”

Idaho State Police Troopers and other law enforcement agencies across the state will be watching for impaired drivers over Memorial Day weekend. They offer the following tips for those who are traveling: