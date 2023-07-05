GALLERY: Photos and video from Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The 30th Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration lit up the sky Tuesday night with 18,315 high-flying, ground-shaking fireworks launched from a large platform at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.

Around 590 shells were shot into the air every minute during the largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. This week ‘USA Today’ named the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration one of “the most spectacular July 4th firework displays” in America.

Here are some photos from the 31-minute fireworks display courtesy of Melaleuca. You can watch a highlight video in the player above and you find more images in this gallery.