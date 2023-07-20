Fire in Salmon and Leadore area burns 400 acres, is actively spreading - East Idaho News

LEADORE — A 400-acre fire is burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The Hayden Fire is 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore in the Leadore Ranger District, forest officials said in a news release on Wednesday night.

It is 0% contained.

“Two engines, two helicopters and various overhead are on scene,” according to the news release. “Two Type I crews and one Type II crew are en route with additional resources on order. Air attack and single-engine air tankers (SEATs) are supporting the fire this afternoon. The fire is burning in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek. Firefighters are observing active fire behavior with active rates of spread.”

The cause is undetermined.

We will post updates as they become available.