Head-on collision claims man's life - East Idaho News

PAUL — One man is in the hospital and another is dead after a car crash in Minidoka County Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police are investigating the accident, which occured on State Highway 25, west of Paul, according to a news release.

Police say a cargo truck heading west on ID-25 crossed over the centerline. It hit an eastbound hay hauler head-on.

The 41-year-old Kimberly man driving the cargo truck died at the scene.

The other driver, a 68-year-old man from Heyburn, was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

The roadway was blocked for about five hours.