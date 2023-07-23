Head-on collision claims man's life - East Idaho News

Head-on collision claims man’s lifePublished at
PAUL — One man is in the hospital and another is dead after a car crash in Minidoka County Saturday afternoon.
Idaho State Police are investigating the accident, which occured on State Highway 25, west of Paul, according to a news release.
Police say a cargo truck heading west on ID-25 crossed over the centerline. It hit an eastbound hay hauler head-on.
The 41-year-old Kimberly man driving the cargo truck died at the scene.
The other driver, a 68-year-old man from Heyburn, was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital, police said.
The roadway was blocked for about five hours.