Here's what's happening at Pocatello's Independence Day celebration - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Bannock County is gearing up for its annual Independence Day celebration with a parade, fair and fireworks.

The parade going through Pocatello’s historic downtown will kick off the festivities at 9:30 a.m. More than 200 floats will follow the route that begins on South Second Avenue and East Lewis Street, and down Center Street through the underpass. The route will then turn left onto South Union Pacific Avenue, and turn right on West Bonneville Street past Yellowstone and turn right on Main Street. The parade will end on West Sublette Street.

The route the parade will take through Pocatello | COURTESY HISTORIC DOWNTOWN POCATELLO

In addition to the 200 businesses that will be participating, Historic Downtown Pocatello CEO Stephanie Palagi says they have a number of veterans and nonprofits that will be represented as well.

Palagi recommends people bring lawn chairs, blankets and water when viewing the parade. She’s also urging parents to keep a close eye on their children.

“The thing that we would never want to have happen is have someone be hurt during the parade and so we ask parents to please help us keep the kids out of the road and out of the way of the floats as they proceed through the parade route,” Palagi says.

Once the parade is finished, people can go to the Portneuf Wellness Complex at noon for a beach party. This begins the Bannock County Independence Day Celebration, held in both the Bannock County Fairgrounds and the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

At the beach party, there will be a DJ playing music while people splash on the shore.

“It’s just a good time to get people out to enjoy the good weather and the wonderful scenery while they get to listen to some fun music,” says Scott Crowther, Business Manager and Event Director of the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

People gather on the beach during last year’s Independence Day celebration. | Courtesy Courtney Weekes via Bannock County

The beach party will last for about two to three hours. A car show sponsored by Toyota will immediately follow at the soccer fields by the wellness complex.

Most of the participants have already signed up, but Crowther it’s not too late for more applicants. Any who sign up Monday won’t be considered for any of the awards at the end of the show.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and see some of the cool vehicles that people have in our community,” Crowther said.

The car show at the Bannock County Independence Day Celebration in 2022. | Courtesy Courtney Weekes via Bannock County

Around the same time, about 20 vendors will have stands set up on the Bannock County soccer fields adjacent to the fields on the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

The celebration will culminate with a drone and fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

“It’s a great way for us to honor our country and the people that fight and work so hard to provide the living and the freedoms that we have,” Crowther says.

The fireworks show is choreographed to music, which will be broadcast on sixteen radio channels. Among them are KZBQ 93.9, KMGI 102.5, KORR 104.1 and KSEI 98.9.

The firework show lights the night sky during last year’s Independence Day celebration. | Courtesy Courtney Weekes via Bannock County

Palagi and Historic Downtown Pocatello are grateful to the parade’s presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the city of Pocatello, for supporting the celebration.

“Every community should have an Independence Day parade to celebrate our nation and give the community an opportunity to show off and share our patriotism,” says Palagi.