How the crisis hotline number 988 is impacting Idaho one year after its creation - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) – The creation of a new mental health and suicide prevention hotline last year has improved access to resources for those in crisis.

On July 16, 2022, the national crisis and suicide hotline changed its number to 988.

The purpose was to make the number more recognizable and easier to remember for anyone struggling with a mental health crisis. Since the shift over 3.5 million calls have been made to the national hotline.

“More people are talking about mental health and really focusing on the importance and 988 is a big part of that as well. It really is raising awareness about mental health, about suicide prevention,” said Lee Flinn, director of the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline.

In May 2023, over 400,000 total Lifeline Routed Network Contacts were made through call, text, and chat. That excludes the 66,529 veterans crisis line calls also made.

The change has resulted in a higher call rate across the country and in Idaho.

“What we’ve noticed is that our call volume has gone up and right now we are taking about a 10% higher volume of calls and that is only expected to go up. Not everyone has heard of 988 and that’s why it’s so important to help get the word out,” said Flinn.

The number isn’t just for people in crisis but is also available for anyone who knows someone in a time of crisis or in need of professional help.

“If they’re concerned about a child, a sibling, a coworker, but are not sure what to do, they can reach out and we are here to support them,” Flinn says.

The national routing service is available to call 24 hours a day with assistance at the ready.