Idaho Art Lab closed until August - East Idaho News

Photo courtesy of the Idaho Art Lab

ST. ANTHONY — The Idaho Art Lab in St. Anthony is closed to the public until August 3, the directors announced in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“The Idaho Art Lab directors, Daniel and Kara Hidalgo, are off to lead the Lab’s outreach painting retreats program at Harriman Park,” the announcement said.

Idaho Art Lab builds giant buffalo float for St. Anthony Pioneer Day Parade

Volunteers will be working in the Art Lab to prepare Geoff McLarge Huge the Bison for the July 24 parade, the directors assured patrons. Volunteers will also be busy prepping the Art Lab’s upcoming surplus sale.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience,” the announcement said. “We are training volunteers on all aspects of the Lab so we don’t have to close in the future during our plein air retreats.”

The Idaho Art Lab is a not-for-profit education organization staffed by volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering for the Idaho Art Lab, you can learn more here.