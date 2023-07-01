Idaho Falls clinic will provide resources for those experiencing unplanned pregnancy - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Volunteers in the community were at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market Saturday morning to raise awareness and funds for a new organization catering to pregnant women and their partners.

Nest Pregnancy Care Center is slated to open at 467 Constitution Way inside the old Idaho Falls Auditorium District building later this year. Jesse Cardona, the chairman of the care center’s steering committee, tells EastIdahoNews.com the facility is a pro-life, faith-based nonprofit designed to provide resources for those experiencing an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy.

“We’re offering free ultrasounds, care, counseling, pregnancy tests and everything we can to avoid an abortion. From the response we’ve had this morning, we feel there’s a big need in the community (for something like this),” Cardona says.

The nonprofit is affiliated with Care Net, an evangelical Christian network of crisis pregnancy centers operating throughout the U.S. A group of volunteers will run the organization to help give men and women an idea of what they’re options are when determining what decisions to make for their unborn child. These are individuals who would otherwise not have access to these kinds of resources due to finances, lack of support, or other circumstances.

Many single women who get pregnant often choose to have an abortion because they feel like they don’t have any other option. Committee member Mindi Palmer says women in these circumstances are 80% more likely to give birth once they can see a heartbeat in an ultrasound. That’s one of many resources the care center will provide at no cost to the patient.

“Our whole goal in all of this is to provide women who find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy, answers, support, encouragement, the whole truth about the options that are available … and the health, emotional and spiritual issues they may face. We would love to be able to provide adoption services at some point for women who want to carry but aren’t ready to parent,” says Palmer.

There will also be resources for men who have reservations or concerns about being a father.

Idaho’s response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year is partially responsible for the effort to open the care center. In a news release, Cardona explains the implementation of “stringent trigger laws” making abortion more difficult means there is an increasing need for “education and support options for mothers and fathers in crisis.”

RELATED | Next abortion battles may be among states with clashing laws

Palmer felt compelled to do something after seeing a documentary film last year called “The Matter of Life.”

“A group of ladies that were part of a local Bible study went to see that movie. When we left, we were just so convicted. We (realized) we didn’t really know about the abortion issue. We didn’t know what was available for women pre, mid and post (abortion). We stood in the parking lot and said, ‘We need to do something,'” says Palmer.

They initially wanted to have a “Save the Stork” bus, a nationwide pro-life organization that provides a mobile pregnancy clinic in neighborhoods across the country. The momentum for the Idaho Falls clinic took off when they learned that Save the Stork only works with communities who have a pregnancy care clinic.

A similar clinic exists in Pocatello, and one woman reached out to find out what was needed to bring one to Idaho Falls.

“We just started gathering up women and asked, ‘Who wants to get trained as advocates?'” Palmer recalls. “We started praying about it and asking the Lord to bring people and people responded.”

Palmer felt resources for men were needed as well, and she’s surprised by how many men have been willing to get involved.

“They’re really good at thinking outside the box … and I think their enthusiasm and presence lets other likeminded men say, ‘I, too, have a heart for this,'” Palmer says.

Cardona, Palmer and others were at the farmers market to provide information about the organization and raise funds for medical equipment, renovations on the building, and a permit so they can begin operation. The nonprofit will need ongoing sponsors to continue to operate, but the initial funding that’s needed to open is around $20,000.

“When we have the funds to acquire an ultrasound machine, we expect to employ a certified/registered nurse who would be scheduled for several days per month to perform ultrasounds,” Cardona says in a news release. “The ultrasounds would be read by a physician or physician’s assistant.”

They’re hoping to operate the clinic Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and after hours by appointment.

The committee will be at the farmers market all summer. Those who donate will be entered into a drawing for a new four-wheeler and trailer provided by Action Motorsports. The winner will be announced on Aug. 5. To donate, text “raffle” to (208) 521-5488.

“We pray that you may be led to partnering with the Nest PCC and the community in which we can help make a difference in saving these precious lives,” Cardona says in the release.

From left: Committee members Mindi Palmer, Jesse Cardona and George King pose for a photo in front of the four-wheeler and trailer. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com