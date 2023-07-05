Idaho narrows list of areas to receive electric vehicle charging station pilot locations  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO (Idaho Capital Sun) — The areas of Lewiston, Pocatello and Bliss are in the running to serve as pilot locations for a new network of electric vehicle charging stations paid for with federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Idaho National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Working Group announced in a press release that it will solicit applications for two charging station pilot locations within those geographic areas of focus.

The three geographic locations were selected based on public input gathered in 2022. From the three areas, two will be selected to host pilot sites for the electric vehicle charging stations.

“After reviewing the initial analysis of potential charging station site locations statewide, we narrowed our focus to these three areas in Idaho for the first NEVI pilot sites,” Rich Stover, administrator for the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources, said in a written statement. “These areas will connect other parts of the state with existing charging infrastructure along an interstate or highway and serve Idaho’s rural areas.”

The pilot project charging locations are part of a larger program to build a network of connected electric vehicle fast charging stations along or near major Idaho highways. Idaho is receiving $29 million in federal funding over five years through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Idaho is not contributing any state funding to the project.

The program is often shortened to the acronym NEVI.

“It’s important to note that these pilot locations are serving an additional purpose for the NEVI program in Idaho,” Scott Luekenga, program manager for Idaho Transportation Department, said in a written statement. “The (Idaho working group) will study these sites as they go through the process of contracting and building these stations, which will allow the (working group) to refine their process better going forward and streamline the rollout of the remaining NEVI funds for additional charging sites.”

Anyone who would like more information about the charging stations program may send an email to info@evidaho.org or visit www.evidaho.org.