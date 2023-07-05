 Identity, cause of death released in Yellowstone fatality - East Idaho News

Identity, cause of death released in Yellowstone fatality

Mary Boyle

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park rangers have identified a woman who was found dead in her car on Saturday, May 13.

The woman, identified as Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, from Seffner, Florida, was found inside her vehicle a few miles south of Old Faithful. Officials had previously observed the vehicle had been driven into a snowbank, with a male standing outside. Upon investigating, they discovered Griffin.

The Teton County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death is suicide caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials stated in a news release.

The male, said officials, was detained and subsequently arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

