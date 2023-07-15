Indiana man charged after allegedly stabbing a man during argument - East Idaho News

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A Merrillville, Indiana, man faces a felony charge after police say he stabbed another man in the ribs with a steak knife.

Christopher Joshua Pursel, 41, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show.

Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a physical disturbance at a home on South Dempsey Creek Road around 10:30 p.m. July 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man standing outside the home holding a towel to his side. Police reports show that blood was visible on the man’s shirt and pants, as well as the towel.

The man told deputies he had been hit in the ribs by another man and believed one of his ribs were broken.

Deputies asked what the man hit him with, to which he responded that he hoped it was the man’s fist.

A witness told deputies Pursel hit the victim then left the area, going north.

Deputies asked the victim to lift the towel so they could see the wound. When he did so, police say they immediately saw a stab wound. They told the victim to keep pressure on the wound until EMS arrived.

Meanwhile, deputies questioned the victim.

He said Pursel was at his house. He said his daughter fell asleep on the couch, so he moved her to her bedroom and told Pursel that he could watch TV in the basement but not to go into the girl’s room.

Pursel became angry, the victim said. He believed Pursel took his instructions as an insinuation that he (Pursel) was a pedophile. According to the affidavit, Pursel became aggressive with others there, so the victim told him to leave.

The victim got the children out of the house before taking Pursel’s belonging to the porch. That was when Pursel “rushed” the victim, the affidavit says.

Additional witnesses corroborated the story provided by the victim, adding that Pursel had consumed more than a pint of liquor over the course of the evening.

While other deputies began searching the area for the knife. The victim was transported via ambulance to the Portneuf Medical Center.

Deputies found Pursel nearby and questioned him. Asked to explain what happened, Pursel lifted his shirt and showed the deputies cuts police reports describe as “superficial” on his stomach, arms and legs. Pursel said he felt threatened by the victim, so he had grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

Deputies asked Pursel where he’d put the knife. He said he would not tell them and stated he would not say anything else without a lawyer present.

At PMC, deputies spoke with the victim again and learned the stab wound had pierced him between his fourth and fifth rib. The wound required two staples.

Pursel was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. He posted a $75,000 bond on July 6.

Although Pursel has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Pursel could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson.