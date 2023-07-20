Local woman shares her passion with community by holding first-ever Lavender Festival - East Idaho News

INKOM — A new community event is coming to Bannock County, and it smells of lavender.

The ‘Lavender U Pick Festival‘ will be held at 1806 North Inkom on July 21 and 22 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both days. The festival promises vendors, live music, food and drinks. Admission is $10 at the gate and ages five and under are free.

“We welcome the community to come up and enjoy some live music, some food, visiting with people … and everybody can cut their own lavender and take some home,” said Jennifer Solomon, a co-owner of LeapKnot Coffee and the land on which the lavender field is planted.

The idea for the Lavender Festival came around three years ago when Solomon and her husband, Nate, bought the land. When Solomon imagined what the land could be, she just saw, “rows and rows of purple and so I just kind of came to the conclusion that I’m supposed to plant a lavender field.”

Last year, Solomon planted around 400 plants. While some of them died over the winter, the majority lived. This year, she planted another 400 plants and now they have around 760 plants in the field.

“I just want to share my passion with my community,” Solomon said.

Solomon said lavender has medicinal uses, helping with stress, anxiety and to get a good night’s sleep. She said people can also put lavender in satchels, their closets or in soaps and lotions.

“There’s so many uses,” Solomon said.

The day’s festivities will begin with sunrise yoga in the lavender field at 9 a.m. on Friday.

At the festival, visitors will find around fifteen small business vendors, as well as roasted coffee from Leapknot. They’ll also be able to hear music from Lex Azzola, a local singer and songwriter. And of course, people will be able to pick lavender and bring it home.

As this is the first time Solomon has held the event, she doesn’t know how many people will be in attendance.

“If five people show up, I will enjoy those five people and if hundreds show up, it would be amazing,” Solomon said. “I have no idea how many people are gonna come up the driveway.”