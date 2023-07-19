Mountain lion spotted three times within the last week in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A local police department is warning people in the community to pay attention and use caution after a mountain lion has been spotted three times within the last week.

The Rigby Police Department wrote on Facebook that the latest sighting happened on Tuesday in the 300 block of East 2nd North.

“All of the sightings have been right along the Rigby canal,” said Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer. “This is the first time I can ever remember a mountain lion ever being reported within the city.”

The post says to use caution in the area near the canal. Fullmer said the mountain lion was additionally spotted last week on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Just be mindful of the area and with your kids and your pets. If they see or spot the mountain lion, give us a call,” Fullmer added.

You can contact the Rigby Police Department at (208) 745-1951.

Idaho Fish and Game has been contacted. Spokesman James Brower said they plan to meet with police on Wednesday to discuss a plan.

“It is not uncommon for mountain lions to travel along river corridors and canals,” Brower said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com. “It is important for us to be notified immediately after a sighting.”