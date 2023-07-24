New details released about man shot by police following alleged domestic violence - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Authorities have released new information regarding an officer-involved shooting in Rexburg during the early morning of July 13.

Rexburg police say the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the 600 block of South 5th West. Police were called to the scene following a report of a physical argument between a husband and a wife.

Officers D. Allen, K. Lords, S. Jaeckel and S. Woodland arrived on the scene, according to a news release from the Rexburg Police Department. The police did not provide the first names of the officers.

The officers were able to locate the male suspect, who was in the open garage of the residence, standing behind miscellaneous household items.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Ross, refused to comply with commands by officers to come out of the garage and show them his hands.

At that time, Ross raised and pointed an AR-15 style rifle at the officers, who then discharged their duty weapons, striking Ross, according to the release.

Officers immediately began lifesaving care while other officers secured the scene. A rifle and a pistol were recovered at the scene next to Ross.

Ross was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Upon Ross’s hospital release, he was booked into the Madison County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of domestic battery resulting in traumatic injury.

This critical incident is still under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force led by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.