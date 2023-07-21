Niche wall spaces to become available at historic Rose Hill Cemetery - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls will soon be selling final resting places in the newly built Autumn Niche Wall at Rose Hill Cemetery.

To purchase a space to place cremated remains in the niche wall, interested individuals and families can visit the Rose Hill Cemetery Office on July 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a limited 240 spaces in the wall, it’s anticipated these spots will sell quickly.

Spots in the niche wall are $700 for a 12x12x12 inch space. Each space can hold up to two sets of cremains without urns or one space with an urn. People are limited to purchasing four spaces in the wall.

Since Rose Hill’s inception in the late 1800s, the cemetery has been a popular spot for local families to lay their loved ones to rest. Burial plots at the historic cemetery are all sold, but to allow more people to choose the location as a final resting place, the city has constructed an additional niche wall. Additionally, the construction of a niche wall is needed as cremation’s popularity nationwide is rising faster than traditional burial.

Niches as specially designed to hold the ashes of people who have died and been cremated. The wall at Rose Hill Cemetery is constructed of Granite. The niche wall is located in the Old Section across the bridge on the southeast side of the cemetery.