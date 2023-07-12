Nine graduates of Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy honored at Fort Hall ceremony - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Nine Fort Hall youths were recent honored by the Fort Hall Business Council and dignitaries from the Idaho Army National Guard for their recent completion of the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were last able to celebrate their graduates of the academy in 2019 — before COVID ended all gatherings. At last week’s ceremony, five graduates from the two 2022 classes and four more from the first class of 2023 received their recognition.

“When I see all these young people come through — it’s amazing,” council member Ladd Edmo said, speaking to the graduates. “Your commitment will help you throughout the years to come.”

The Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy is a 22-week program during which students from across the state — often those who are at risk of or have already dropped out of school — learn life skills, including discipline and personal responsibility. It is held twice a year by the Idaho National Guard in Pierce.

Among the approximately 15 delegates from the Idaho Army National Guard in attendance was Major General Gary Sayler, retired, who founded the academy.

“I’m really excited for your future because you’re armed with the confidence to know you can face a challenge, overcome obstacles and succeed,” Sayler said to the graduates.

Major General Gary Sayler, retired, speaks during the ceremony. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Fort Hall Business Council Member Nancy Eschief Murillo also addressed the graduates, congratulating them and asking them to take the lessons they learned at the academy and distribute their new knowledge and skills amongst their fellow tribal members. She asked the nine graduates to finish school, pursue higher education, then come back to help their home.

“There’s so much we need here on the reservation,” she said.

The nine graduates include:

Daunte Ball, class 2022-1 — who achieved several commendations, including the academic excellence ribbon.

Terrence Tissidimit, class of 2022-1 — who earned a physical fitness ribbon, among others.

Cheanne Nacki, class of 2022-2 — who earned a military bearing award, among others.

Bishup Pabawena, class of 2022-2 — who earned an elite PT award, among others.

Vincent Juarez, class of 2022-2 — who was an element leader and earning, among other commendations, the permanent leadership award.

Elon Burns, class of 2023-1 — who earned an academic excellence ribbon.

Gabriel Montoya, class of 2023-1 — who earned numerous commendations, including being named the most improved in physical fitness in the Scouts Bay.

Samuel Pabawena, class of 2023-1 — who earned an academic excellence ribbon.

Graduate Daunte Ball thanks those who helped him, in particular his mother and class buddy Terrence Tissidimit, whom he referred to as his class’ “rock.” | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Business Council Chair Lee Juan Tyler congratulated all the graduates, who complete a military-style course that, he said, many have quit. He thanked them for their conviction and commitment to themselves, their family and their people. Then offered a War Journey Chant before sending them on their own journey.