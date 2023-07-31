North 26th Bridge repair work beginning July 31 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin repairs on the West 49th North Bridge over Interstate 15. The bridge will close for two weeks starting Monday, ITD stated in a news release.

The department is resurfacing and making other repairs to the bridge that will prolong its life and make it safer for drivers.

No through traffic will be allowed between North 26th West (Old Butte Road) and Lindsay Boulevard during construction, officials said.

“All drivers are encouraged to obey traffic laws, traffic signs and construction signs while traveling through work zones,” ITD officials stated.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.