Officials warn Roberts residents about drinking city water - East Idaho News

ROBERTS — Residents of Roberts woke to a warning from the city Sunday morning: don’t drink the water.

The Roberts Municipal Water system may be contaminated, “due to a drop in water pressure from a lost of power at the water pump station,” the city warned in a Facebook post.

The city is under a Do Not Drink Advisory until water samples can be tested. City officials said they anticipate getting those results on Tuesday.

Until then, residents are advised to not risk drinking the water.

“Bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” the advisory stated.

Additionally NOT boil the water and then drink it, authorities said.

“Boiling the water with elevated levels of chemical contaminants, such as arsenic, lead and nitrates, will increase/concentrate the levels,” they noted. This would make the water more harmful rather than negate the hazard.

“Power was restored quickly and all equipment is working as it should,” officials stated.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the city water may call City Hall at (208) 228-3220.