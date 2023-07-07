Parkwood Meadows holding classic car show; there's still time to register yours - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An assisted living community is holding a classic car show for its residents and community members alike to show off their old-but-sleek vehicles.

The residents of Parkwood meadows Assisted Living in Idaho Falls grew up with many of the vehicles that will be on display, so the car show invokes a feeling of nostalgia for them.

“I think it’s just a really good thing for the community and really good for our residents here to be able to reminisce about the cars,” said Caroline Young, Executive Director of Parkwood. “I just think it will be a good, family-fun community event.”

The classic car show will be on July 15 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Parkwood building at 1885 Parkwood Street.

High Schooler Paityn Ralphs is volunteering with Parkwood for her senior project, and she’s gotten the opportunity to help organize the event.

Young said that Ralphs has been, “on the ball,” in her efforts to help Parkwood’s leadership team hold this car show.

Ralphs has been working on promoting the car show and getting members of the community signed up to participate. In order to get the word out, she’s been putting out flyers across town to show people how to register their vehicle.

Those who want to register their vehicle can call Parkwood at (208) 523-7800. The car show is free for those attending, but it costs $20 to register the first car and then $10 for every additional car. During past car shows that Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community has held, there’s been around 50 entries and they hope to see around that many again this year.

The money from registration fees will be put in a pot and given to the people who win the car show’s awards. There will be three different award categories: resident’s choice, crowd favorite and participants’ choice.

Parkwood is still looking for sponsors for the raffle drawing that will take place at the car show. Any businesses interested in being a sponsor can call (208) 523-7800.

“I’m excited to see the residents out there communicating and talking and having fun with the community,” Ralphs said. “I feel like it’ll bring them a little bit more life, having new people come to the facility and having cars to look at and vote on.”

Young said many of the residents are still able to drive their vehicles. She said some of them will also be participating in the event.

“We do have a current resident here that has a 1954 Ford F-100 and he’s so excited about it. So he’ll be sitting out in the shade, and be able to visit with people about it. He’s just very proud of that,” Young said.

Parkwood holds a party for its residents every month, but this is the first car show it has held since the COVID-19. Young said the residents enjoy these parties because it’s something different for them.

“It’s something different than the day-to-day stuff that we do and it just helps them walk down memory lane,” Young said. “They really enjoy that and it’s family-friendly for our community. Even their grandkids and their kids come to (the event).”

Young said that she’s most excited to, “see the smiles on my resident’s faces.”