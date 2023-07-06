Partnership will bring EMS to McCammon, cut down south Bannock response times - East Idaho News

MCCAMMON — Bannock County and the city of McCammon have reached an agreement that will cut down on what is currently up to a 30-minute wait for emergency services in the Marsh Valley area.

The county will dedicate $1 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct an emergency services bay in the new McCammon Fire Station, according to a new release from the county.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of having paramedic services in our midst,” Mayor Karlene Hill says in the release. “McCammon is the heart of South Bannock County, which makes us a great location to benefit all of our surrounding communities.”

Residents in south Bannock County currently receive emergency medical services from the Pocatello Creek Road station.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to improve our services and reduce response times for our growing community,” Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn adds in the release.

This agreement may also improve wait times in Pocatello, the release adds, because emergency responders will not be dispatched to the Marsh Valley area.

“This likely could not have been possible without the support from Bannock County, and we are so grateful for that and all those who have helped with this project,” Hall said.