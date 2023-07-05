Person dies in apartment complex fire in American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A person was found dead following an apartment complex fire on Wednesday in American Falls.

According to a news release from the American Falls Police Department, officers and the Power County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Grand Cascade Apartment Building at 145 Hillcrest at around 6:20 a.m.

Only one apartment in the building caught fire, with the American Falls Fire Department able to contain it there. Police officers were able to evacuate the other residents out of the building.

“Upon their arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single apartment,” said the release. Police officers attempted to make entry into the apartment but it was, “was fully engulfed with smoke and flames.”

Firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire before it could spread to the other units.

“When the fire was completely suppressed, a body was found deceased in the home,” the release said.

The remains have not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It is under investigation by the American Falls Fire Department, Power County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Fire Marshal.

“Further information will be released at a later time,” the release said.