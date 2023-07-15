Pocatello man apprehended by police while allegedly committing assault - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man has been charged after police say they stopped him from attacking another man.

Kaleb James Moir, 37, faces a felony charge for aggravated battery, court records show.

A Pocatello police officer was patrolling Yellowstone Avenue just after 8 p.m. July 7 when they saw two men engaged in a physical altercation, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

As the officer approached, they saw the larger of the two men, later identified as Moir, standing over a smaller man with his hands around the smaller man’s neck slamming the back of his head on the ground. Police reports show that Moir also punched the victim in the face several times.

The victim was able to get free from Moir’s grasp and ran into the parking lot to escape. The officer noted that Moir chased the victim. The officer was able to catch and detain Moir.

When speaking with the officer, the victim said had entered a shop where the victim was and created a verbal disturbance, according to the affidavit. The victim said that he could not recall what happened next — the next thing he remembered was the officer arriving.

The victim’s neck was red, police reported. His t-shirt was ripped and he had cuts and scraped on both sides and his back. The victim was described as dizzy and struggling to use his phone.

Officers also noted in reports that the front window of the business where the altercation occurred was broken.

Moir was taken to Bannock County Jail. He posted a $2,500 bond Monday and was released.

Though Moir has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Moir could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Todd Garbett on July 20.