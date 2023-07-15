Pocatello to get a Dutch Bros - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open up a new location in the Gate City.

It will be on Yellowstone Avenue, in the currently vacant lot in between Les Schwab Tires and Snake River Rapid Car Wash.

“We’re excited that they chose to come to Pocatello. I think it’s gonna be a great asset to our community,” said Richard Bigelow, Building Official for the city of Pocatello.

On July 10, an application for a building permit was put in for the new Dutch Bros Coffee location. This is still in review.

Bigelow said that the city engineering, Planning and Zoning and Fire Department will review the property to make sure that it follows code. After that and once a contractor is listed, then the city will issue the permit and Dutch Bros will be able to begin construction.

Bigelow said that people on city staff were excited once word spread and they heard that Dutch Bros put in a permit application.

“Everybody loves Dutch Bros. I’ve been hoping one (would come) here (since) when I first moved to Pocatello several years ago,” Bigelow said.

Madison Fahey, Dutch Bros public relations specialist, said the new location is still in the early stages of planning, so they don’t know when construction will start.

When asked why Dutch Bros decided to expand to Pocatello, Fahey responded, “Our real estate and development team has a few different factors they use to determine how many and where the shops will be. Pocatello has all of the factors our teams look for.”

This will not be the first Dutch Bros location in eastern Idaho. The company has already set up shop in Idaho Falls and Ammon. Click here for where to find Dutch Bros locations.

Fahey described driving through a Dutch Bros drive-thru as a unique experience.

“Our ‘broistas’ make coming through a fun experience. Dutch Bros also has an extensive menu with offerings beyond coffee, so it’s great for people who want customized energy drinks, blended drinks, or teas or lemonades,” Fahey said.

This new Dutch Bros will be around 950 square feet with 11 parking spots.

“We’re so excited to be joining the Pocatello community and show everyone what Dutch Bros is all about,” Fahey said.