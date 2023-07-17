Private attorney tapped as eastern Idaho's next magistrate judge - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Sixth District Magistrates Commission has selected the attorney who will take the bench in August, becoming Idaho’s newest magistrate judge.

Following a day of interviews, during which nine candidates were asked the same set of questions, the commission selected David K. Penrod to replace Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark, who has retired effective Aug. 31, according to a news release from the Bannock County Courthouse.

Penrod is currently a managing partner at Penrod Swenson PLLC, a Pocatello-based law firm specializing in divorce and family law.

One of the seven questions each of the nine candidates were asked to address during the interview process pertained to issues in dealing with domestic relations cases. Candidates were asked questions from a variety of topics, including alternative punishments, community work and handling defendants who elect to defend themselves.

Candidates were also asked to commit to residing in Bannock County, being able to travel throughout the Sixth Judicial District — which includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties — and willingness to be on call 24/7.

Penrod was one of 18 prospective judges who were selected to represent the applicant field.

Those applicants were then subjected to a public evaluation and review by fellow attorneys. From those 18, nine were selected for interviews — which were held Friday at the Bannock County Courthouse and were open to the public.

Following the interview process, the 14-person Sixth District Magistrates Commission — which included mayors, county commissioners and representatives of the Idaho legal system — selected Penrod. His selection was then certified by the district judges representing the Sixth District.

Penrod graduated from Idaho State University in 1999 before attending the University of Idaho College of Law until 2001. He has been a practicing attorney for 21 years.

He will begin serving as a magistrate judge next month.