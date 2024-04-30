Man accused of speeding from deputies, crashing vehicle into convenience store and causing power outage - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 39-year-old Pocatello man has been arrested after deputies said he drove from a traffic stop at a “high rate of speed” and crashed into a convenience store, causing damage.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Adam Gregory Rapolla.

The incident happened after 10 p.m. on Monday. Deputies made a traffic stop on a white Camaro near Maverik in Blackfoot, according to a news release. Deputies talked to the driver and told him that they could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the Camaro.

That’s when Rapolla took off in his car, fleeing from deputies while they attempted to catch up to him.

The Camaro crossed the railroad tracks at Judicial and Northwest Main Street, lost control and crashed into the White Eagle convenience store.

Several 5-gallon bottles of propane were hit during the crash, according to the news release.

“There was no explosion, but Blackfoot Fire and Idaho Power were asked to respond and assist. Multiple people in the area reported loss of their residential power,” the release said.

Rapolla tried to run after the crash, but deputies said they found him immediately. He was taken to the Bingham County Jail.

Deputies searched Rapolla’s vehicle, which had the following inside:

Various items of drug paraphernalia (pipes, scales, baggies, etc)

2.94 grams of suspected meth

16.07 grams of marijuana

(1) Suspected oxycodone pill

(2) Small, blue pills (unknown)

$363 seized

Rapolla was booked on the following charges:

Felony eluding

Felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Felony possession of Schedule II substance (3 counts)

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia

Misdemeanor resisting and obstructing

“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff of the White Eagle store for the inconvenience and displacement they’re experiencing, along with those without power, due to the reckless and criminal behavior of others,” the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.