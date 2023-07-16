Recent graduate is interested in auto body work, but may also become nurse or EMT - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Treysa Mitchell recently graduated from Technical Careers High School and hopes to further her education and learn more about auto body and EMT work.

The 18-year-old took the EMT program at school and got a certificate. She says she’s always loved helping people since she was little and came to realize through a personal experience, what she could do for others.

“My dad got in a car accident in 2017–which was really bad–that kind of brought me to the point where I was like, well I want to help people like the paramedics helped my dad. They were flight paramedics but they helped my dad and they helped me see that I can help other people too and help them kind of get out of that situation that my dad was in,” Treysa explained.

She said her dad is okay after the head-on collision. Although, he has dealt with a brain injury from it.

Treysa is also interested in vehicles after growing up and watching her dad work on his truck.

“That kind of interested in me in the fact that it’s cool. It’s actually … I am going to say, a fine art because it’s hard,” she said.

When she came to study at Technical Careers High School, she instantly fell in love with learning about cars.

“I just love being able to fix these cars and make them into something amazing,” she said.

Treysa has participated in the schools “Tech Wars” competition. It challenges students to complete career-specific tasks. Treysa said there were two categories for the auto body portion: auto repair and painting. Treysa said she won the painting competition.

“It’s a competition between the students to see what we really can do and it’s just a good way to get us out there for jobs and for scholarships, too,” she explained.

She’s additionally been involved with student council at the school where she has helped organize events like a breakfast at the beginning of the school year and a barbecue at the end of the school year.

“We normally are the fun of it!” she said.

Outside of school, Treysa says she likes to spend time with family, hang out with her niece and go to Taylor Mountain with her boyfriend.

After graduating, Treysa says she wants to go into the auto body business.

“I want to learn how to pinstripe a lot better. I want to further my education in auto body or EMT or as an ER nurse,” she said.

She said she’s got a few painting jobs lined up already, including a motorcycle.

Treysa says she’s glad that she chose to have her high school education at Technical Careers High School.

“I am so grateful to have come here and learn everything that I have. I have learned a lot of life skills that I am very blessed to have now,” she said.