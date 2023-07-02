Shoshone Falls After Dark gets an encore this month - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — Shoshone Falls After Dark is back for a second round of shows this year. An increase of water flow over the falls has allowed for the show to return the frist week in July, according to a news release from Southern Idaho Tourism.

Renowned as the “Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall — 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls. Shoshone Falls After Dark is a light show projected onto the falls and choreographed to music that is put on after hours. It runs for about 20 minutes on a loop throughout the evening.

The show is usually staged in the spring. However, the event sold out quickly this year, organizers said, and after learning about the increasing water flows, they felt “inspired.”

“The waterfall is flowing so beautifully right now,” Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Sarah Rohrbach said in the news release, “so we thought people might enjoy a few more nights of fun in the canyon under the stars and lights beside one of Idaho’s most iconic landmarks.”

“Presenters are partnering with Midnight Production Studios in Twin Falls to immerse visitors in dazzling lights amid the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls,” the news release stated. DJ Eric Rhodes will deliver his signature mix of pre-recorded music, as well.

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to help bring this popular attraction back for the third consecutive year and is thrilled it has become an annual tradition.

“Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho’s most beloved places,” Watson said. “Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to continue to be a part of.”

The falls will be lit up Wednesday, July 5, to Sunday, July 9 and again Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16. Tickets must be pre-purchased. Rohrbach expects this second round to sell out, according to the news release. Folks wanting to attend are encouraged to get their tickets early.Visit the Southern Idaho Tourism website for ticket information and to buy tickets.

Southern Idaho Tourism stages Shoshone Falls After Dark with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the City of Twin Falls.

Contact Southern Idaho Tourism at contact@visitsouthidaho.com for answers to additional questions about the event.