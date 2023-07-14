These are the wealthiest - and poorest - counties in Idaho. See where your county ranks - East Idaho News

These are the wealthiest — and poorest — counties in Idaho. See where your county ranksPublished at | Updated at
(Idaho Statesman) — Idaho has 44 counties, and climate and cultural differences exist between the northern and southern regions of the state.
The north and central parts of the state are more sparsely populated and cover large swaths of mountainous areas. The Gem State’s least-populous county, Clark County, is included in this mountainous region.
The southern half is known for its larger urban population centers, such as Boise and Idaho Falls, but there are still plenty of low-population counties, especially in southeastern Idaho.
With greatly increasing house prices in recent years across the country and Idaho boasting the nation’s seventh-most-expensive gas, it begs the question: How much of an impact can living in a particular county have on lifestyle?
So, where are the state’s poorest regions based on income?
The financial website SmartAsset used data to determine the wealthiest and poorest counties in each state.
The U.S. Census Bureau lists the entire state’s median income as $63,377. The wealthiest county, Blaine County, has a listed median income of $71,749.
SmartAsset reports using tax records, census data and Zillow information to determine its rankings.
5 poorest counties in Idaho
Clark County
RELATED | We Are East Idaho: Dubois
- Ranking: 44 of 44
- Median income: $48,088
- Investment income: $6,250
- Median home value: N/A
Shoshone County
- Ranking: 43 of 44
- Median income: $43,188
- Investment income: $13,934
- Median home value: $278,157
Lewis County
- Ranking: 42 of 44
- Median income: $44,028
- Investment income: $11,979
- Median home value: $251,479
Butte County
- Ranking: 41 of 44
- Median income: $41,552
- Investment income: $14,314
- Median home value: N/A
Camas County
- Ranking: 40 of 44
- Median income: $37,367
- Investment income: $19,400
- Median home value: $318,840
Wealthiest Idaho counties
Only three of the state’s 10 wealthiest counties are in the Idaho Panhandle: Kootenai, Bonner and Latah counties. These counties are notably home to some of North Idaho’s larger cities, such as Coeur d’Alene and Moscow.
The remaining seven counties are in the central or southern regions of the state, including Boise’s Ada County. Here are the top five wealthiest counties in Idaho:
Blaine County
- Ranking: 1 of 44
- Median income: $71,749
- Investment income: $152,329
- Median home value: $862,566
Teton County
RELATED | We Are East Idaho: Driggs
- Ranking: 2 of 44
- Median income: $75,837
- Investment income: $34,975
- Median home value: $660,931
Valley County
- Ranking: 3 of 44
- Median income: $67,528
- Investment income: $33,566
- Median home value: $639,371
Ada County
- Ranking: 4 of 44
- Median income: $75,155
- Investment income: $36,180
- Median home value: $551,352
Kootenai County
- Ranking: 5 of 44
- Median income: $64,936
- Investment income: $29,125
- Median home value: $551,352