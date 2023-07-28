Two in police custody as situation at Idaho Falls hotel ends peacefully - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A police standoff at an Idaho Falls hotel ended peacefully Friday afternoon with a man and woman being taken into custody.

Idaho Falls Police received a phone call from the Hilton Garden Inn on Lindsay Boulevard around noon that a guest was acting erratically. When officers arrived, a woman told them she was armed with a gun and had a hostage, according to Idaho Falls Police Spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Multiple officers and the SWAT team responded to the hotel. The woman refused to come out of her room so officers breached a window around 3 p.m. and discharged gas. A loud noise that sounded like gunshots was heard at that time but Clements says the noise was due to the breach and no shots were fired.

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

A short time later, a man who was with the woman exited the hotel and was taken into custody. The woman walked out of the building around 4 p.m. and was placed on a stretcher as a precaution. Clements says the woman was not injured but had been in the room with the gas for a longer period of time.

The woman was taken into custody and the situation was resolved by 4:10 p.m.

Clements says charges may be filed and police continue to investigate the incident.