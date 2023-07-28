 Two in police custody as situation at Idaho Falls hotel ends peacefully - East Idaho News
UPDATED

Two in police custody as situation at Idaho Falls hotel ends peacefully

  Published at  | Updated at
Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls Police Hilton
Police respond to a situation at the Idaho Falls Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls on Friday, July 28. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A police standoff at an Idaho Falls hotel ended peacefully Friday afternoon with a man and woman being taken into custody.

Idaho Falls Police received a phone call from the Hilton Garden Inn on Lindsay Boulevard around noon that a guest was acting erratically. When officers arrived, a woman told them she was armed with a gun and had a hostage, according to Idaho Falls Police Spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Multiple officers and the SWAT team responded to the hotel. The woman refused to come out of her room so officers breached a window around 3 p.m. and discharged gas. A loud noise that sounded like gunshots was heard at that time but Clements says the noise was due to the breach and no shots were fired.

idaho falls hilton hotel
Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

A short time later, a man who was with the woman exited the hotel and was taken into custody. The woman walked out of the building around 4 p.m. and was placed on a stretcher as a precaution. Clements says the woman was not injured but had been in the room with the gas for a longer period of time.

The woman was taken into custody and the situation was resolved by 4:10 p.m.

Clements says charges may be filed and police continue to investigate the incident.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION