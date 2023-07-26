UPDATE: Two people rushed to hospital after motorcycle crash in Madison County - East Idaho News

UPDATE

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, a 62-year-old man from Rexburg was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 20.

“He lost control and laid the bike down in the lane of travel,” the release said.

He and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman from Rexburg, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. They were both wearing helmets.

Traffic on Highway 20 was blocked for approximately one hour. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Rexburg Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation by ISP.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com one person had minor injuries while the other had moderate injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG–Two people were transported to a local hospital after a crash in Madison County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen, the crash involved a motorcycle and two patients were rushed to the hospital. Their medical conditions are unclear.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 20 near mile marker 332 and caused delays in the southbound lanes at the Rexburg middle exit.

It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved besides the motorcycle.

East Idaho News will update this story as more information becomes available.