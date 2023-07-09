UPDATE: Fire destroys shop in Rigby Saturday night - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Firefighters were on scene at a structure fire in Rigby late Saturday night. The fire was on Highway 48 one mile east of Rigby, by the Rigby cemetery.

Central Fire District was dispatched to a shop on fire at about a quarter after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Chief Carl Anderson. All four stations — Rigby, Ririe, Menan and Lewisville — responded to 4055 East 300 North in Rigby.

“Rigby City Police and Jefferson County Sheriff deputies were on scene and making sure that everyone was out of the building and accounted for,” Anderson said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The law enforcement reported hearing several explosions as they arrived.

The building was a total loss. | Courtesy Central Fire District

“Upon seeing the size of the fire and all the exposures, we had Ucon Fire dispatched for assistance,” Anderson said. Rocky Mountain Power was contacted so electricity could be safely shut off, he noted.

The shop was wood and metal, built about four years ago, Anderson said. It was connected to a smaller shop by a breezeway. The smaller shop did sustain smoke and heat damage to the roof and ceiling.

While firefighters “made an exterior attack on the fire,” law enforcement knocked on doors and alerted the neighbors of a possible evacuation.

“We also kept an engine in the neighboring subdivision to watch for and prevent any spot fires,” Anderson said.

Firefighters worked through the early morning hours containing and mopping up this fire. There were no injuries to firefighters or homeowners. However, there were household pets that perished in the fire.

“The shop and all equipment was a total loss,” according to the news release. Officials estimate the lost to be between $750,000 and $1 million.

Although the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, the residents did tell firefighters that a fifth-wheel trailer was in the shop, and they had been having a problem with its refrigerator.

“Central Fire appreciates the all the help from law enforcement, Rocky Mountain Power, Ucon Fire and Central’s full-time crew and all the volunteers/part-timers,” Anderson said. “A fire of this magnitude takes a lot of combined effort from all of the above-mentioned entities.”

“A huge welding shop” was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on scene, according to Carl Anderson of Central Fire District. He estimated the shop was about 100 by 60 feet.

“(There were) numerous explosions from gases used in welding,” Anderson told EastIdahoNews.com.

All four Central Stations responded to the fire — Rigby, Ririe, Menan and Lewisville. Anderson noted that the Ucon Fire Department responded as well.

As of about 2 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, and crews were taking down hotspots. Highway 48 remained closed at that time between 4000 and 4100 East.

Firefighters were on scene at this structure fire late Saturday night. Courtesy Cath Nielson

One witness said the structure, thought to be a shop, was “mostly destroyed” before firefighters arrived. Another said the nearby trees were also catching fire.

Pictures taken at the scene show a what appears to be a structure fully engulfed in flames.

Police officers have closed off the highway at the Rigby Cemetery. Stay clear of the area and allow crews to do their work.

