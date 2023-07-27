UPDATE: Two dead and four hospitalized after crash west of Idaho Falls on US-20 - East Idaho News

UPDATE

ARCO — Two people have died and multiple people are in the hospital after a crash on US Highway 20 west of Idaho Falls Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. Troopers arrived and began investigating a four-vehicle fatality crash at mile marker 286.5, west of Idaho Falls.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor released the names of the deceased as 25-year-old Angelica Riojas from Shelley, and 49-year-old Jeremy Jennings from Idaho Falls.

Preliminary investigations show a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by Riojas, was driving eastbound on US-20. The Journey crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound 2013 Dodge Charger, driven by a 43-year-old man from Rigby.

The Journey continued in the westbound lane and struck a 2006 Nissan Sentra, driven by Jennings.

A westbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by a 61-year-old male from Dillsboro, Indiana, was unable to stop and struck the Journey.

The driver’s of the Charger and the F-150, along with two juveniles from the Journey, were taken to local hospitals by ground ambulance.

Riojas and Jennings were not wearing seatbelts and succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene.

The driver of the Charger and the F-150 were wearing seatbelts. The juveniles were properly restrained.

The roadway was blocked for 3 hours and 45 minutes for emergency crews to clear the scene.

Courtesy photo

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple INL Fire and Security personnel, along with Idaho Falls Fire EMTs, Idaho State Police and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, responded to the scene at mile marker 287, about 25 miles west of Idaho Falls near the 17 mile cave.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Four vehicles were involved and a medical helicopter was called to assist.

Two people were taken to the hospital by INL ambulances and an infant boy in stable condition was transported by an Idaho Falls Fire ambulance, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Traffic remains blocked in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as we receive it.