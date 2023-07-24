Utah Jazz player to visit eastern Idaho and meet with kids - East Idaho News

The following a news release from the city of Pocatello. Photo: NBA.com.

Junior Jazz players who participated in the 2022/23 season are invited to meet Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji.

Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pocatello High School, 325 North Arthur Avenue, players will get to hear about Agbaji’s time in the NBA, ask questions about his career, and have a chance to get autographs and pictures.

Agbaji was selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA Draft, then, a few months later, Agbaji was traded to the Jazz.

