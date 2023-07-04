Utah natives open farm and beekeeping business in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Susie Goodspeed and her husband is the proud owner of a new 70-acre farm and beekeeping operation in Pocatello.

The Farm and Hive recently launched at 4386 West Portneuf Road in Inkom. It produces fresh produce, honey and other farm-related products. The couple also provides educational tours and workshops about beekeeping, gardening and sustainable living.

Since moving to eastern Idaho, Susie tells EastIdahoNews.com customer interest and support has been better than anticipated. The couple started the business on a four-acre spread in Utah several years. Though she was reluctant to move at first, she says living in eastern Idaho has calmed her fears.

Flash flooding near the Portneuf River this spring has proven challenging, but Susie hasn’t let it dampen her spirits.

The Goodspeeds started the venture by selling jars of honey from their living room. It slowly spread to a shelf, and later a boutique market.

As the business grew, Susie branched into candles, salves, and other natural healing items. She specializes in beeswax.

“It is the cleanest and brightest burning wax made. It has been taught that it cleans the air of toxins, dust and allergens,” she says. “The light of a beeswax candle burns brighter and longer than other flames. Beeswax is very hard, which is why it lends itself well to molded candles.”

Starting with one mold for crafting, she now has molds from all over the world, including candle and ornament molds.

Difficulty in pronouncing, much less comprehending what certain healthcare items were is what prompted Susie to start making them at home. She noticed a huge difference in her health and finances after using her homemade remedies.

Eventually, she started selling them to customers. One of her more popular items is the bug repellent sunscreen.

“It’s baby safe, reef safe and has just a few pronounceable ingredients. I am passionate about that,” says Susie.

The couple raises grass-fed beef and pork, too.

A large garden on their property will allow them to start growing berries and fruit trees. They’re excited to sell bulk vegetables in the future as well. They are also looking forward to getting their raw milk license for both goat and cow’s milk.

They are planning on planting a large area of raspberries, blackberries, and elderberries next year, where they will have a u-pick berry patch within a few years. No matter what comes their way, the Goodspeeds are excited to be a part of the community and sharing their farm life with others.

More information is available on the business’s website and Facebook page. You can also contact them via email at thefarmandhive@gmail.com or call (801) 244-6994.