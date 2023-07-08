Yellowstone Historic Center celebrating 25 years - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Yellowstone Historic Center:

West Yellowstone, Montana — The Yellowstone Historic Center (YHC) is thrilled to announce the upcoming Heritage Celebration, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s history — commemorating its 25th Anniversary. This momentous event will take place on July 15th in the charming town of West Yellowstone, Montana, and promises to be an evening of revelry, recognition and shared memories.

Since its establishment in 1998, the YHC has been steadfast in its commitment to restoring and preserving the Oregon Short Line Terminus Historic District while simultaneously developing the renowned Museum of the Yellowstone. Today, the YHC stands as a beacon of heritage preservation, continuing to expand its educational mission of discovering, preserving, and presenting the history of Yellowstone National Park, West Yellowstone and the surrounding area to residents and visitors.

The Heritage Celebration is a tribute to the visionary efforts of the YHC’s Founders Circle, whose dedication and foresight have propelled the organization’s growth over the past quarter-century. The event will be held at the Union Pacific Dining Lodge (UPDL) and promises an enchanting evening of celebration and reflection.

Guests attending the Heritage Celebration will enjoy indulging in a delightful social hour and silent auction commencing at 5 p.m. The festivities will continue with a delectable dinner, live auction and an extraordinary opportunity to hear stories and memories.

The event’s culinary offerings are set to impress, with main dinner options including vegetarian black bean and/or chicken tacos, slow-roasted beef, assorted salads and mouth-watering desserts. The ambiance will be relaxed and festive, with a suggested casual dress code, ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all.

The Heritage Celebration promises to be an unforgettable evening commemorating the past, celebrating the present, and embracing the future. It is an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of the Yellowstone Historic Center and its dedicated supporters over the past 25 years.