You're sure to be charmed by Chleo - our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Chleo is 10-year-old German Shepherd looking for a new home to spend her golden years. Chleo’s owner had some health problems, so she found herself at Snake River Animal Shelter.

Chleo is the whole package! She does great with other dogs, cats, kids – everybody! She can be an apartment dog (her former owner lived in an apartment), is potty trained and is very well-behaved!

She is a senior dog, so there is a bit of a discount in her adoption fees, too!

Chleo and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.