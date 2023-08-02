2 hospitalized after Bonneville County crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the intersection of U.S. 26 and East 49th North in Bonneville County.

A 57-year-old female from Denver was driving a 2018 Ram ProMaster 2500 van, traveling eastbound on East 49th North. A 36-year-old male from Rexburg was driving a Ford F350 pickup pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a skid steer, traveling southwest on U.S. 26.

A semi pulling a tanker trailer was traveling southwest on U.S. 26 and was making a turn onto westbound East 49th North. The driver of the Ram failed to yield to traffic and was struck by the Ford.

The driver and her 75-year-old male passenger, from Denver, were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.