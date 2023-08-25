A Feel Good Friday surprise for a beloved piano teacher who has taught hundreds of kids for years - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a woman who has been teaching piano lessons for a long time in Jefferson County. It said:

“Mary Young has been teaching piano to the kids around the Ririe area for generations. She is such a kind, caring, patient teacher and cares a lot about her students. She opens her home to the kids to learn piano and have a peaceful environment to learn. Most years, she teaches multiple kids from the same family. Mary is an excellent teacher and helps those that need extra help and encouragement do their best and those with natural talent to soar. I think she can sit down and play anything on the piano. She has a great talent.”

We decided to surprise Mary and thank her for all she’s done. Watch the video in the player above!