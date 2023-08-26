A look inside the new TCHE Brazilian Grill in Idaho Falls and when it's opening - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The launch of TCHE Brazilian Grill is now just weeks away.

Many people have anticipated its opening since construction began in May 2022 at 2394 East Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls.

Dean Leavitt, the manager and co-owner, tells EastIdahoNews.com opening day is Sept. 19 and the seating capacity is around 220.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant was originally supposed to open on Aug. 15, but delays in the arrival of several pieces of equipment pushed it back.

“Our counter service for our food was custom-built in North Carolina. It has magnetic induction heat and cold plates to keep things at a safe temperature. This is the first time (the franchise) has done it this way, and it took longer than they anticipated to get things put together,” Leavitt says.

All the equipment was recently delivered and will be installed on Sept. 8, just in time for employee training.

The menu includes 40 items with “traditional rustic flavors of the open ranges of southern Brazil,” its website says. It includes a variety of steak, chicken and pork with rice, pasta and beans. There will be a salad bar and dessert options, as well.

Leavitt describes it as a buffet-style eatery where customers can see the meat cooking on turning skewers in the dining area. There will be cut stations throughout the restaurant where meat is cut individually. Although it’s a self-serve format, waiters will provide tableside service to fill drinks and serve other side items.

Its parent company, Rodizio, is based in Salt Lake City and this is the first franchise location for its new model.

“The Rodizio grill people actually designed this TCHE concept for a smaller market so that we can keep our costs down and … have a lower price point,” Leavitt explains. “We’re trying to keep our price point below $30.”

Leavitt provided a tour of the restaurant, which you can watch in the video above. EastIdahoNews.com will be sampling the food in an upcoming East Idaho Eats segment.

Leavitt is looking to hire up to 60 employees at the restaurant. Interested applicants can apply online or drop off a resume in person.

TCHE Brazilian Grill will be open Monday through Thursday 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours will extend from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.