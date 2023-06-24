Clean Juice provides a menu of fresh, organic items that leaves customers feeling satisfied - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Since opening in January, Clean Juice has offered customers a full menu of fresh, organic items.

The restaurant at 3837 Valencia Drive in Idaho Falls is one of several businesses in a strip owned by Leavitt Women’s Healthcare, and has a variety of food and drink options, such as sandwiches, smoothies, juice, salad, Asai bowls and more.

EastIdahoNews.com sampled eight of the restaurant’s signature items, including the Cali sandwich with chicken, tomatoes, spinach, avocado, garlic, sea salt, and provolone cheese on wholegrain wheat bread. We also tried the sweet and savory wrap — served with chicken, walnuts, dates, provolone cheese and a vinaigrette dressing — and The Immunity One, a combination of fresh carrot, orange and pineapple juice with a hint of tumeric and lemon.

See these and other items in the video above.

Clean Juice was founded in 2014 by Landon and Kat Eckles of North Carolina, according to the company’s website. Leavitt Women’s Healthcare began an expansion project last year and when the company bought the property across from Lookout Credit Union on Sunnyside Road, there was a lot of space.

“Looking for companion, complementary businesses was kind of difficult at first,” Chad Pariona, a member of the ownership team at Leavitt Women’s Healthcare told us in January. “We’re all about providing the highest-quality care to our patients. As we (looked) into healthy, organic eating options out there, there was nothing available.”

As they researched the market, Pariona and Dean Leavitt, the office administrator and project manager, learned about Clean Juice. They made several trips to North Carolina to meet with the owners and determined opening a franchise in Idaho Falls was a good fit.

Clean Juice is the only “organic-certified quick-service restaurant” in the nation, according to Leavitt, and the Idaho Falls store is the first one in the Gem State.

Leavitt is appreciative of the community’s response to the restaurant. He’s excited about the possibility of opening another location in the future, and the opening of TCHE Brazilian Grill on the neighboring property later this summer.

Clean Juice is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with an 8 a.m. opening on Saturday. It’s open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.