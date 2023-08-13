Baseball League starts fundraiser for the family of woman killed in I-15 crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Upper Valley Baseball League has started a fundraiser for the family of Monique Morales, who died in a car accident on Interstate 15.

Morales was the “glue” to the baseball community, according to Luke Grover, who said his boys have been fortunate enough to be on teams coached by her family. Grover also posted the Venmo fundraiser to his Facebook page.

“You would always see her on the baseball diamond,” Grover said. “Supporting her cousins, her uncles, her grandpa, it didn’t matter who it was.”

Monique’s father, grandpa and her uncles all coach baseball in southeast Idaho, and Grover said they coach teams from High School level to Idaho Select Baseball.

The fundraiser is being run through Venmo so all the money raised can go to the Morales family. The Venmo is @UV-Baseball. Those donating should specify it’s for the Morales family when they give a reason for the transaction.

Grover said it was important to their community to give back to a family who has given them so much.

“When you step on a ball field, they don’t care who you are, they don’t judge, they love you for whoever you are,” Grover said.