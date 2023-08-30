Businesses team up to donate new car for Sugar-Salem High School fundraiser - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY — A local school is raffling off a brand new car and you could win it with only one $10 donation.

Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem High School vice principal, athletic director and football coach, said other school districts in the area have raffled cars off in the past and he’s always been interested in doing something similar. It wasn’t until a parent recently approached Richins about this type of fundraiser and decided to make it happen.

Between Taylor Chevrolet and other businesses such as Ole’s Diner, Harold L. Harris Construction, Blaser Custom Homes, Centennial Plumbing and Dan’s Window Tinting, they came forward with the money needed to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The car will be raffled off at the 2024 Sugar-Salem homecoming football game.

“This being our first year (with the raffle) we are a little unknown on what to expect,” Richins said. “We want to raise as much as we can to provide opportunities for our students here at the high school.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go back into the school’s sports, clubs, activities and other educational opportunities that arise throughout the school year.

“There’s no secret, the Sugar-Salem School District in general doesn’t have a strong tax base for bonds, levies or anything like that,” Richins explained in regards to the importance of the fundraiser. “Our tax base in comparison to other school districts in the state is low. We don’t have the businesses and infrastructure that other places have, which means we can’t bond for as much money as other school districts have.”

Courtesy Sugar-Salem High School

Richins recognizes that some groups and organizations have an easier time fundraising than others. He hopes this fundraiser will be an “additional opportunity” to raise money that will help provide more experiences for the students.

“We want at Sugar-Salem High School to provide opportunities for students that you can get in other places,” Richins said. “We want to be able to provide not only opportunities for our sports teams but our clubs that want to travel and go to different places and compete in different events.”

Tickets are $10. There will be opportunities to buy tickets at various events throughout the year. Tickets can also be purchased through the office with cash, a check or through Venmo @sugarhs.

If you make a Venmo payment, you’ll need to include in the message what organization, group or club you’re wanting to support. If you pay in the office, Richins asks you let a secretary know what organization, group or club you are supporting.

“In advance, we want to thank the community for their continued support and investment in our students. We know that without the community support, many of these opportunities for our students can’t be possible,” Richins mentioned. “We have very generous people here in our school district and area that are always looking for opportunities to support these kids. We’re extremely grateful for their generosity.”

If you have questions about the fundraiser, contact Richins at (208) 356-0274.