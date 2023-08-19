City of Idaho Falls gives road construction updates - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls:

Idaho Falls Public Works is pleased to announce that most of the various construction projects are going well and on schedule, with several roads now reopened.

Below is an update on some of the larger projects. Details about all planned construction projects can be reviewed on the interactive construction map, which can be found on the Idaho Falls Public Works’ website under the construction tab at the top of the page.

Woodruff Avenue Mill and Overlay Project

Over the next several weeks, construction crews will proceed with the mill and overlay project on Woodruff Avenue from 16th Street north to John Adams Parkway.

As part of this project, crews are currently working on pedestrian corners in that area. They will adjust manholes and water valve collars north of 12th Street beginning on Monday, Aug. 21. Most of the traffic impacts resulting from the mill and overlay north of 12th Street will occur toward the end of August through the middle of September.

Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street Intersection

The Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street intersection improvement project is on schedule. On Monday, Aug. 21, the north leg of Woodruff Avenue will open at the intersection of 17th Street for right turning traffic only.

Motorists traveling south on Woodruff Avenue will be allowed to turn west on 17th Street, but will not be allowed to turn east. Eastbound traffic will continue to be detoured to 16th Street.

Motorists traveling west on 17th Street will be able to turn north at Woodruff Avenue. The intersection will remain closed for through traffic traveling north and south on Woodruff Avenue.

Other Construction Projects

John Adams Parkway is open to traffic. Several side streets are still under construction, but through traffic on John Adams Parkway has been accommodated.

Tiger Avenue has been paved, and manholes and water valves are currently being raised.

Pancheri Drive is open to traffic. Traffic lanes are also open at 17th Street and Yellowstone, Capital Avenue and Pancheri Drive, and Utah Avenue and Pancheri Drive.

All lanes of traffic for the work being done at 17th Street and Rollandet Avenue, as well as 17th Street and Yellowstone Avenue have been reopened. There will be intermittent single-lane closures to complete striping, sign installation, and landscaping.

The Higbee Bridge has also been reopened.