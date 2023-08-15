Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls rollover crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS– A local coroner has identified a woman killed in an Idaho Falls rollover crash late Monday night.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor said 41-year-old Stacy Marie Tapp of Rigby died by head trauma.

According to Idaho State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened Monday around 11:18 p.m. near 3050 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

A 2023 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Tapp was traveling northbound on Lindsay Boulevard. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, landing on its top, according to a news release.

Tapp was wearing a seat belt. She died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Falls Police Department. The crash remains under investigation.