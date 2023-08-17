Country singer Makenzie Phipps answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Makenzie Phipps is an up-and-coming country singer from West Virginia who released her debut single “Maybe” earlier this year. I loved chatting with Makenzie and asked her the following questions:

How did you get your start in the music business?

If you could perform with any artist, who would you choose?

I’m 10 years old. When you were my age, what did you want to be when you grew up?

When you aren’t performing or doing music, what do you like to do in your spare time?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Makenzie in the video player above and learn more about her on her website, Facebook page and Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here.