Detours will be in effect next week for the I-15/I-86 System Interchange - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – Drivers on I-15 northbound heading west on I-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured several days in the next week as crews install girders at the System Interchange. Ongoing construction at the System Interchange will improve safety and mobility while replacing bridges built in the 1960s.

Girders are horizontal steel beams designed to support the bridge deck. As the beams will be placed over the northbound to westbound ramp it is necessary to close the roadway beneath for the safety of the travelling public.

Traffic will be directed to the Northgate Interchange, adding approximately five minutes to travel times. Detours are expected to be in place from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following days:

Monday, Aug. 21

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Motorists should exercise additional caution while travelling through the construction zone. Those wishing to receive email updates about the System Interchange project can sign-up at this link – https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/g9MMkN9. Drivers can also check or download the 511 app for the last traffic conditions on all state highways and freeways.