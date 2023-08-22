DragonTails Rescue finds new homes for scaly animal friends - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Southeast Idaho’s only reptile rescue currently holds around 44 animals, and it all started with one little lizard.

Five years ago, Diane and Mark Moreno bought a bearded dragon for their son, which they named Draiko. Quickly, their son grew bored of caring for the animal, but the Morenos were enamored with the lizard.

“We had already fallen in love with her,” Diane told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Morenos searched the internet for the best ways to take care of Draiko but grew frustrated as they found a lot of conflicting information. They connected with other reptile owners and rescuers and found they had the best information on care.

At the same time, the Morenos kept finding reptiles that needed rescue and started adopting one or two at a time.

The couple would “get them vetted, get them healthy, make sure their set up was appropriate and then find them new homes.”

The Morenos started advertising as a reptile rescue in April 2021 and launched a Facebook Page called DragonTails Rescue.

Two years later, another bearded dragon named Nala sits and relaxes on a flat stone, basking in the warm light of her lamp. She has a permanent home now, where her every need is met. She is the first lizard the Moreno’s rescued and she’s not up for adoption.

She is one of 13 bearded dragons the couple takes care of permanently. They have seventeen other reptiles in their permanent care.

Many of them have health complications that would be hard for an adoptee to take care of, so they’ve found a home with the Morenos.

The couple frequently takes them to reptile expos, where they teach others how to properly take care of their own lizards.

In addition to the permanent reptiles, DragonTails Rescue has other animals available for adoption.

“If you’re adopting from us, we have certain things that we expect you to have,” Diane said.

Lizards and other reptiles have varying needs depending on their size and species, but they all need a UVB light for warmth and a flat stone to bask on.

One bearded dragon is now available for adoption, with seven more in recovery that will be available soon. Other available animals include a Leopard Gecko, an iguana, a turtle, a Green Keeled Belly Lizard, a Skunk Tailed Gecko and two Ball Pythons.

DragonTails Rescue has been around long enough that the reptile who started it all is no longer in the care of the Morenos. In May, Draiko passed away.

This was due to a large mass in the lizard’s abdomen that the veterinarian was unable to remove during surgery. Draiko had to be euthanized when she was just over four years old.

While Draiko may be gone, hundreds of other reptiles have benefitted from the work she inspired the Morenos to take up. In that way, Diane says that Draiko “lives on.”

“Had we not had her, we never would have done any of this,” Diane said.

Those interested in adopting can send a message to the not-for-profit’s Facebook page. Other information is available on its website.